Aldi and Lidl pledge more stores despite local concerns

Jobs promised





Expansion: both chains plan new stores

Budget supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl will continue to expand their operations in Scotland despite facing resistance from councils over the adverse impact of more stores.

Aldi has announced a further six new stores as part of its expansion across the UK.

They will be Crown Street in Glasgow, Commercial Street in Edinburgh, Rigg Street in Stewarton, Houstoun Road in Livingston, Gallowgate in Parkhead, and Gateside Commercial Park in Haddington.

Aldi has also launched a planning appeal to the Scottish Government after plans for a new store at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate in Dundee was rejected by the city council. Council officers had recommended the plan be refused because the three-hectare site had been reserved for industrial use, rather than retail.

The company’s plans for a store on the outskirts of Broughty Ferry have also stalled over concerns that it would drive customers away from shops in the heart of the town.

Both Aldi and Lidl say they are meeting customer demands and are providing jobs.

Lidl is opening a further 12 stores over the next three years in locations including Cowdenbeath, Dumbarton, Dundee, East Kilbride and Larkhall.

Both companies are also providing new jobs-creating storage facilities. Lidl says it could create up to 250 additional jobs at its new 58,500 sq m distribution centre at Eurocentral while Aldi says its £25 million storage and chill facility in Bathgate will be fully operational by the end of April, creating 200 jobs.

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Aldi opening its first store in Scotland and the 10th anniversary of the creation of its dedicated Scottish Buying Department.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland said: “This is an exciting time for Aldi as we look ahead to 2020 and plan for the next 25 years in Scotland.

“For several years Aldi has led the way with local sourcing, and we see Scotland as a key area of growth for the business.

“We’re proud to have reached our ambition to stock over 450 Scottish products significantly ahead of our target of the end of 2020, and we will continue to work in partnership with our local suppliers to increase this to over 500 locally sourced products in the next two years.

“With six new stores planned for next year and a further six being refreshed and upgraded, we’re looking forward to serving even more local communities and expanding our market share even further.”