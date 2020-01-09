Addleshaw Goddard enjoys deal-a-day December

Strong year end

David Kirchin: ‘excellent end to the year’

International law firm Addleshaw Goddard’s corporate team in Scotland has advised on the completion of more than a deal a day across a busy December.

The team has provided support on about 30 deals including a major investment into telecommunications and ISP provider Commsworld by mid-market private equity house LDC.

The corporate team also advised the shareholders of Edinburgh-based Flow Hospitality Training on its acquisition by Rhode Island-based Providence Strategic Growth.

David Kirchin, partner and head of corporate at Addleshaw Goddard in Scotland, said: “It’s been a busy end to a great year for the team. There are many factors that contribute to this, but the constant throughout is the quality of the underlying businesses, many of which are headquartered in Scotland.

“They have attracted strong interest from UK and international investors, including private equity, and this bodes well for 2020. We’ve been delighted to work with these businesses.

“It’s excellent to end what has been a strong 2019 for the team on this note. December’s transactions add to some significant deals from earlier this year, including the IPO of Brickability.”