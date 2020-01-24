Aberdein Considine promotes legal specialists

Law

Gemma Perfect and Carly Stewart

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its legal teams with two key appointments.

Gemma Perfect, who is based at the firm’s flagship headquarters in Aberdeen, has been promoted from associate to partner in the commercial real estate team.

Ms Perfect joined Aberdein Considine as a trainee solicitor in 2007 after completing her diploma in legal practice at the University of Aberdeen.

She specialises primarily in commercial property matters, dealing with acquisitions and disposals, as well as commercial leasing, residential developments and bank security and financing.

She also has expertise in residential property transactions and complex corrective conveyancing, acting on behalf of both lenders and insolvency practitioners in relation to residential and commercial issues.

Carly Stewart joined Aberdein Considine’s dispute resolution team as an associate last year and has been promoted to senior associate.

Ms Stewart, who is also based in Aberdeen, brings more than 15 years’ experience in commercial litigation, qualifying as a solicitor advocate in 2011 with rights of audience in both the Court of Session and the UK’s Supreme Court.

Much of her career has been involved with advising oil and gas related clients as well as those in the construction and insurance industries.

She has also developed experience in all areas of dispute resolution including debt recovery, commercial disputes for SMEs, tenancy evictions, insolvency and property disputes.

Paul Jennings, head of commercial real estate, said: “Since joining the firm in 2007, Gemma has proved herself to be an outstanding lawyer.

As the North East commercial property market continues its recovery, Gemma’s real estate expertise and knowledge is in greater demand than ever, and her promotion to partner is a reflection of her value to the firm, and the high regard in which she held by clients.”

Euan McSherry, head of dispute resolution, added: “Carly’s appointment last year was a critical part of a wider investment in strengthening our dispute resolution practice, an area which has been expanding rapidly and continues to grow. She is a highly regarded lawyer and her promotion is extremely well deserved.”