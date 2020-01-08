139 jobs at risk as Leven Cars Group ceases trading

Dealer in administration

Closed: the car showroom in Edinburgh

Leven Cars Group, one of the few selling luxury marques, is looking for a buyer after being placed into administration.

The six-year-old company has four dealerships in Edinburgh and Selkirk, including Aston Martin, Lotus, Rolls-Royce, Caterham, Kia, Mitsubishi and Suzuki.

Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery were appointed joint administrators and hope to find a new owner for the business.

They were called in after the directors reviewed the company’s options following a difficult couple of years for the motor trade.

The company, which employs 139 staff has ceased trading, though none of the employees has been made redundant while the administrators assess the financial position and explore the possibility of finding a buyer for all or parts of the business..

Mr Robb said: “We are currently assessing the company’s financial position with a view to seeking a buyer for all or parts of the business.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a business with a strong reputation, excellent customer base, and a highly knowledgeable and loyal workforce.”