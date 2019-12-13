Main Menu

Widows lures Nazarova-Doyle from Mercer

By a Daily Business reporter | December 13, 2019

Scottish Widows has appointed Maria Nazarova-Doyle as head of pension investment propositions.

She will join the business in January  from Mercer where she was responsible for growing the defined contribution consulting, financial planning and master trust areas of the business.

At Scottish Widows she will be responsible for recommending fund and investment changes.

Her appointment follows Scottish Widows’ investment in workplace pensions, including the acquisition of Zurich’s workplace pension scheme.

It bolsters Widows’ senior leadership team, including director of workplace pensions Graeme Bold who joined the company in 2019 from M&G Prudential.

Nazarova-Doyle said: “I’ve joined at an exciting and pivotal moment where there is so much potential for growth, not only following the acquisition of Zurich’s workplace pension scheme and its master trust authorisation, but for Scottish Widows as a whole. I’m looking forward to working with a very experienced and motivated team.”

