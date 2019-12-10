Wetherspoon to create 10,000 jobs in £200m pubs plan

Expansion across UK

Cheers: more funding for pubs chain

Wetherspoon is to create 10,000 jobs in a £200 million investment in its pub estate over the next four years.

It will develop new pubs and hotels as well as enlarging its existing estate across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The majority of the investment will be channelled into developments in small and medium sized towns, but will also include larger towns and cities.

It will be investing in major cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, Galway, Leeds and London.

There will be new pubs in Bourne, Waterford, Hamilton, Ely, Diss, Felixstowe, Newport Pagnell and Prestatyn.

The timing of the announcement, just two days before the General Election, may be significant given that Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin is a strong Brexit supporter.

He said: “We are looking forward to opening many more new pubs as well as investing in existing pubs over the next four years.

“We are especially pleased that a large proportion of the investment will be in smaller towns and cities which have seen a decline in investment in recent years.

“The fact that we will be creating approximately 10,000 jobs is great news too.”

Wetherspoon operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels across the UK and Republic of Ireland and employs 44,000 staff.