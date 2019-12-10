Weather warning as 60mph gusts cause havoc across Scotland

Storm hits capital

By a Daily Business reporter |

Lorries topped over between Innerwick and Skateraw in East Lothian (Police Scotland)

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians after gusts of up to 60mph caused a number of shops and tourism venues to close.

The castle and the Christmas market were shut for safety reasons, and the A1 was closed to high-sided vehicles from the Edinburgh Bypass to the English border.

Two lorries were blown over in East Lothian, while ferries have been cancelled in other parts of the country.

Train services across the Central Belt and Highlands have been disrupted by rail line and platform closures.

The Queensferry Crossing remains open, but the Forth Road Bridge is shut

The Forth Road Bridge is closed to double deck buses, motorcycles, cyclists and pedestrians. The Queensferry Crossing remains open to all traffic thanks to its wind shielding.

Top carriages were removed from the Big Wheel in Princes Street Gardens and the Helter Skelter in George Street had to be held in place by strong ropes.

High winds were thought to be responsible for damaged to platform one at Haymarket station, while a window in the Vodafone store on Princes Street was also broken.

Midlothian Snowsport Centre at Hillend was closed. Edinburgh Zoo said it would be closed tomorrow due to the forecast high winds.

Damage was also reported elsewhere including fallen overhead electric wires which closed the rail line near Glasgow Exhibition Centre.

Flooding caused the closure of the line between Helensburgh Upper and Garelochhead.

The Tay Road Bridge was open only to cars, with a speed limit of 30mph.

Fallen trees blocked roads in Gourock, Inverclyde, and at Ardgarten, Argyll and Bute.

…more follows