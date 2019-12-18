Village goes ahead amid call for ’rounded communities’

20-year project approved

How it will look: the new Durieshill village

Springfield Properties has received consent to build a 3,042-home village at Durieshill, Stirling, over 20 years.

The project will create an entirely new community served by a range of amenities such as shops, a play park and a library, answering some of the concerns expressed in a recent survey on what home buyers want from new developments.

It is Springfield’s largest development to receive planning permission and management believes it is one of the largest developments to have been approved in Scotland.

Durieshill is less than a mile south of Stirling and covers an area of 593 acres.

With a gross development value of approximately £650 million, the village will have a mix of private, affordable and private rented homes. It will also include community facilities such as a primary school, secondary school and a 30-unit care facility for the elderly and commercial units.

Springfield expects to start work on site by late autumn 2020 with the first homeowners will moving in during calendar year 2022.

Springfield chief executive, Innes Smith, said: “Durieshill will have everything a community needs to flourish and be a place people are proud to call home. It will be the place where people live, work, learn, exercise and socialise.

“Durieshill will be a beautiful country village with more than half of its area as woodland, community landscaping, allotments and pocket parks. The village will link easily, via walking, cycle and bus routes that connect throughout Durieshill, to the wider Stirling area. Construction of the village will also support hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships.”

The development may be seen as an antidote to the traditional housing schemes void of any commercial and public amenity.

A new report found that two-thirds of people in Scotland feel that too much focus is being placed solely on the construction of new homes, as opposed to rounded communities with supporting infrastructure.

The Future Communities Report by window and door manufacturer Eurocell, based its findings on a survey of 1,000 UK adults with an equal split between homeowners, private renters and social housing occupants.

The research found that 64% of respondents in Scotland do not feel enough consideration is given to the provision of educational, health and sport facilities during the current planning process for homes.

A further 31% said that not enough had been done to support the development of schools and nurseries. Respondents in Scotland also said that more should be done to provide parks (41%), leisure facilities such as sports and craft centres (34%) and amenities such as cafes (35%).

As a result of this, 58% of Scots said that they felt that quickly building a high volume of homes negatively impacts community spirit. In addition, 44% identified a failure to extend existing services (for example, doctors’ surgeries and schools) to allow for an increase in the number of residents as having the biggest impact on the integrations of new and old communities.

The report also includes expert input from architects at leading studios BDP, Stanton Williams, Urbanist Architecture and TOWN. It reveals insight into the communities that people hope to live in and current trends in the built environment sector.