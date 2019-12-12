Varley to head up Avant Homes in Scotland and NE England

Housebuilding

Housebuilder Avant Homes has promoted Scott Varley to the newly-created role of area managing director for Scotland and north east England.

Mr Varley first joined the company in 2006 as regional land manager for the group’s Yorkshire business, before taking up the post of land director in 2010. In 2014 he was promoted to managing director of Avant Homes North East where he has driven strong growth and performance for the last six years.

As area managing director, Mr Varley will have responsibility for both businesses, whilst further developing both operating regions in line with Avant Homes’ long-term growth plans.

Mr Varley said: “My focus will be to drive both businesses forward with an intelligent land strategy and the continuous improvement of our product, people and processes.”

Avant Homes chief executive, Colin Lewis, said: “I am extremely proud of what Scott has achieved. He embodies all that is Avant Homes with a relentless pursuit for excellence and strong leadership skills that inspire and motivate our senior management team.”