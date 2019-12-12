US markets hit record high as Trump hints at China deal

Markets

By our Markets reporter |

US stock markets rose to record highs today after President Trump indicated that a “big” trade agreement with China was close.

With new sanctions due to be imposed this weekend, investors were buoyed by a tweet from the president that sent equities higher across Wall Street.

“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!” said Mr Trump.

Investors and analysts will remain cautious given the number of false hopes that have been raised. However, there was enough confidence to push the Dow Jones almost 1% higher to 28,175. The S&P 500 also climbed almost 1% to 3,171. The tech-focused Nasdaq was up almost 1% at 8,734.

In Europe, Christine Lagarde, who took over as head of the European Central Bank last month, has promised a rigorous assessment of how the Bank does business, looking at fundamental issues such as changing the inflation target and how to fight climate change.

The latest growth projections for the eurozone are for GDP to rise by 1.2% in 2019, 1.1% in 2020 and 1.4% in both 2021 and 2022.

Compared with the previous forecasts in September, the outlook for growth in 2020 has been revised down slightly.

In London, shares in infrastructure group Costain plummeted 18% after it lost a dispute with the Welsh government over a road building contract.

An arbitration ruling regarding its contract to build the A465 road split responsibility for design information, partially reversing a previous decision that had been more favourable to the group.

It said the ruling will result in a £20m hit to its full-year earnings as well as £40m cut to its expected year-end cash balance.

Shares in construction giant Balfour Beatty climbed almost 5% in early trade after it revealed a bumper order book for the end of 2019, as we reported earlier.

In a trading update it said its order book at the end of the year is expected to be more than £14bn, “significantly higher” than 2018’s £12.6bn book.