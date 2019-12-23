Tuning in to the ultimate relaxation station

Wellbeing Radio launches

Scott Hutchison-McDade: ‘natural progression’

Those who prefer to switch off from the beat of modern radio broadcasts are being offered the ultimate in easy listening.

Scotland’s first health and wellbeing station is ready to go air, promising listeners a diet of yogic wisdom, meditation and various relaxation techniques.

The internet station will launch from a modest studio in Kirkcaldy to listeners across the UK and North America.

Wellbeing Radio will go live on 1 January with a schedule of programmes designed to promote physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. The schedule includes a Holistic Scotland Hour delivered by Holistic Scotland Magazine, which is Scotland’s only natural health and wellbeing title.

Other scheduled programmes include Music for the Mind, The Beauty Detective and Nature Therapy & Beyond.

It is the brainchild of zen yoga teacher Scott Hutchison-McDade and the PR consultant and writer Lynda Hamilton. They have pulled together a team of nine presenters who include seasoned broadcaster and voiceover artist JJ Stenhouse, clinical psychologist Dr Sarah Madagan, and France-born radical rest uyogi Sophie Leon.

Earlier this year, Mr Hutchison-McDade launched Scotland’s first sound therapy combining state-of-the-art silent disco technology with binaural beats. He has a background in photography and design and is one of the line-up confirmed for Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival at the Assembly Rooms in February.

The station has an initial target audience of 50,000 listeners a month, rising to a potential 500,000.

Mr Hutchison-McDade said: “I’m excited to present Scotland’s first multimedia platform for health and wellbeing. After nearly a year in the making, I’m really pleased to see it come to fruition.

“After launching Scotland’s first healing sound therapy to combine silent disco technology with binaural beats earlier this year, it seems like a natural progression.”