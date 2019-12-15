Main Menu

Markets open up

Trade deal ‘totally done and will double US exports to China’

By a Daily Business reporter | December 15, 2019

President Trump: a ‘big’ deal for US

United States exports to China are expected to double over the next two years after they agreed a “phase one” trade deal on Friday.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation programme, said the text “is totally done, absolutely” and that a date and location was being considered for officials to formally sign the agreement.

The deal was announced on Friday following heavily dropped hints from President Trump that a “big” trade agreement had been reached. It came after more than two and a half years of on-and-off negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

Some US tariffs on Chinese goods will be reduced while China will buy an additional $200 billion of US agricultural, manufactured and energy products over the next two years.

China also said it would step up protection of US intellectual property, and take action on the transfer of American technology to Chinese firms. It will open its financial services market to US companies and halt the manipulation of its currency.

Mr Lighthizer said the success of the deal depends largely on decisions by officials in Beijing.

News, Economy & Markets, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House

Johnson to quell indyref calls by promoting ‘union dividend’

Boris Johnson hopes to build bridges with Nicola Sturgeon Boris Johnson is to instigate newRead More

Latest station opens as ScotRail promises more trains

Robroyston is built on the site of an earlier station Commuters in a Glasgow suburbRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.