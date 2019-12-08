General Election

Stay calm: Boris Johnson tipped for return to Number 10

Boris Johnson is on course to lead a the new parliament with a 38 seat majority, according to a new poll published on Sunday.

A Datapraxis poll predicts that the Conservatives will win 344 seats, with Labour taking 221.

“This is down on the 48 seat majority predicted two weeks ago, but may would still be enough to encourage the markets and potentially unleash a wall of investment that has been held back because of ongoing uncertainty.

A YouGov poll for The Sunday Times showed ahead of Thursday’s national election, also gives the Conservatives a healthy lead.

Support for Mr Johnson’s party is at 43%, while Labour is on 33%.

However, a poll for The Sunday Telegraph shows the gap narrowing to eight points from 10.

Savanta ComRes puts the Conservatives on 41%, down one point from a survey published on Wednesday, while Labour is one point higher at 33%.

Recent statements from business leaders and analysts say that a Tory majority would bring some stability to the market.

The latest polling comes amid a growing row over the alleged intervention of Russia in the leaking of documents on UK-US trade negotiations.

Labour claims the documents show the NHS would be at risk under a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

On Friday, forum website Reddit said unredacted documents were uploaded as “part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia”.

The government said it was looking into the matter with help from the National Cyber Security Centre.