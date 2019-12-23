Together Energy adds ex-SSE executive Greenhorn as COO

Energy

Together Energy, the Clydebank-based company, has appointed Kevin Greenhorn as chief operating officer and formally appointed a further director to its board.

With over 25 years’ experience in the energy sector, Mr Greenhorn has held a number of senior positions. Latterly he was managing director of SSE Energy Solutions and previously CEO of Airtricity Supply which grew to become the second largest energy supplier in Ireland.

A keen sportsman, he was also an ambassador for the former Tomorrow’s People charity which sought to help young unemployed people find work, and was attracted by Together Energy’s strong social agenda and commitment to learning opportunities for staff.

He said: “Together Energy is a dynamic, ambitious business built on sound moral and ethical principles which I admire greatly and find refreshing. There’s a terrific management team in place who are committed and driven to continue to break new boundaries and it’s an exciting time to be joining the company.”

He is joined on the board by Professor Steven Broomhead, chief executive of Warrington Borough Council, which recently took a 50% shareholding in the business, representing an £18m investment.

Together Energy was founded by Paul Richards, a former British Gas executive, in 2016. It now has an £85m turnover, employing 140 people and more than 150,000 customer accounts.