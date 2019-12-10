Main Menu

Five new coaches on order

Timberbush Tours in drive to go greener with £1m upgrade

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter | December 10, 2019

Investment: Timberbush Tours

Timberbush Tours, the Edinburgh-based coach tour operator, is upgrading its fleet at a cost of more than £1million.

The £1.1m investment will see five new vehicles built to Timberbush’s own specifications making them amongst the most environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient coaches on the road.

The delivery of two 53-seater MAN Neoplan Tourliner coaches and three 32-seater MAN Midi Explorers forms part of a continual replenish and re-fleet programme and is scheduled for early in the new year.

Steve Spalding, chief exeutive of Timberbush Tours, said: “Manufacturers and operators are continually working together to improve the environmental performance of coach engine technology.

“Research and development has made significant advances in recent years and given that stringent environmental measures are in place, it is vital we continually invest to ensure we own the most modern, fuel-efficient fleet available to the coach tour industry.

“It is important for the environment but also in terms of customer safety and comfort, too.

“Moreover, the entire Timberbush fleet will always be less than three years old. This is our blueprint in an industry where a company’s ‘green’ credentials are a huge consideration for customers.”

Timberbush’s current fleet sits at 31 and is used to ferry holidaymakers and day trippers to destinations across the Scottish Highlands and Islands, and the north of England from Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Inverness, as well as for private tours and corporate hires.

Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

North Coast 500

Businesses dismayed after Highland Council backs tourist tax

Businesses fear a tax will deter visitors to the Highlands Visitors to the north ofRead More

Fairmont-St-Andrews

Hong Kong golf fan buys Fairmont St Andrews

Driving a good deal: Fairmont St Andrews in Fife One of Scotland best-known hotels, FairmontRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.