Timberbush Tours in drive to go greener with £1m upgrade

Five new coaches on order

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Investment: Timberbush Tours

Timberbush Tours, the Edinburgh-based coach tour operator, is upgrading its fleet at a cost of more than £1million.

The £1.1m investment will see five new vehicles built to Timberbush’s own specifications making them amongst the most environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient coaches on the road.

The delivery of two 53-seater MAN Neoplan Tourliner coaches and three 32-seater MAN Midi Explorers forms part of a continual replenish and re-fleet programme and is scheduled for early in the new year.

Steve Spalding, chief exeutive of Timberbush Tours, said: “Manufacturers and operators are continually working together to improve the environmental performance of coach engine technology.

“Research and development has made significant advances in recent years and given that stringent environmental measures are in place, it is vital we continually invest to ensure we own the most modern, fuel-efficient fleet available to the coach tour industry.

“It is important for the environment but also in terms of customer safety and comfort, too.

“Moreover, the entire Timberbush fleet will always be less than three years old. This is our blueprint in an industry where a company’s ‘green’ credentials are a huge consideration for customers.”

Timberbush’s current fleet sits at 31 and is used to ferry holidaymakers and day trippers to destinations across the Scottish Highlands and Islands, and the north of England from Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Inverness, as well as for private tours and corporate hires.