Thomson leads Spiral’s move to acquire Spirotech

Oil services deal

Kris Hunter, General Manager, and Neil Thomson, CEO, Spiral Services

Spirotech Aberdeen, a bulk handling, fabrication and blast containment specialist for the oil and gas sector, has been acquired by a team of industry specialists and renamed Spiral Services.

CEO and investor Neil Thomson led the acquisition which will see the company continue to operate in the Dyce area of the city under the new name with the existing team including Kris Hunter as general manager. Currently, the team comprises eight staff with plans to expand to 16 during 2020.

Alongside Mr Thomson, the acquisition is the first co-investment by Garrick Group, which supports growing businesses in the energy sector. Founded by Ronnie Garrick, Douglas Garrick and Davie Garrick, the team will provide non-executive support and reinforce the existing industry track record driving the new business.

Mr Thomson said: “For the Garrick Group and I, it is a fantastic opportunity to work together again and utilise the expertise and industry knowledge we have gained over the past 28 years.”

Douglas Garrick, who co-founded TWMA, will sit on the board of the new business.