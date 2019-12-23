Tennant appointed chairman designate at Scottish Land & Estates

Land management

Mark Tennant has been appointed chairman designate by the board of Scottish Land & Estates, the rural business organisation.

Mr Tennant’s family business Innes Estate in Elgin has been a member of SLE for more than 40 years. During that time he has been a member of the organisation’s Highland Committee, twice as well as vice-chairman (policy) since 2018.

As chairman designate, his immediate priority will be to work with private, community and charitable landowners to help them use their land in the fight against climate change.

Commenting on his new position, he said: “This is a crucial time for businesses and communities in rural Scotland. Our farms, forests, moorlands and peatlands can play a huge role in helping combat the climate emergency and without which Scotland cannot reach net zero emissions by its target of 2045.

“From the way we do business, to using land as a carbon sink to drain greenhouse gas emissions, our land plays a crucial role. As chairman designate, I will be working with private, community and charitable landowners to help fight climate change.

Mr Tennant’s career has ranged from tending refugees to investment banking.

He will take over as chairman of SL&E on 28 April when current chairman David Johnstone steps down.