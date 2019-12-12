Main Menu

St James’s Place acquires Scottish adviser Policy Services

By a Daily Business reporter | December 12, 2019
Money management: firms will merge

Wealth manager St. James’s Place is acquiring Scottish financial adviser Policy Services on terms which have not been disclosed.

Established in 2002 in Linlithgow, PSL is a family-owned independent financial adviser. The firm has also been providing administration, fee reconciliation and advice services to SJP partners and its non-SJP policy and plan holder clients.

PSL based at the Oracle Campus, will continue to operate as an FCA-authorised independent trading entity after the deal is completed.

It will also retain its own brand name with no major changes in its business operations, SJP said in a statement.

St James’s Place establishment director Peter Edwards said: “This acquisition is a natural next step in the continuation of a long-standing and successful business relationship. We look forward to Policy Services further strengthening the services it offers to partners and clients who hold non-SJP products in their portfolios.”

Policy Services CEO David Ness said: “I am excited that Policy Services will be joining the St James’s Place Group.

“We have been a close associate of St. James’s Place for over seventeen years and take great pride in our ability to support clients by providing them with financial advice.”

Founded in 1992, SJP offers wealth management to individuals, companies and trustees. The company has around £112.8bn of client funds under management.

Last year, SJP signed a deal to serve Expatland Global Network’s clients in Singapore.

