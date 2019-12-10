Site seeks tenants two decades after coal mining ceased

Property agents hired

Two property agents have been appointed to find tenants for one of the largest brownfield sites in the UK, a former coal mine in Fife that has been largely vacant for more than 20 years.

The 1,049-acre Westfield site near Kinglassie in Fife, has been earmarked for industrial, employment and energy related uses by owner Hargreaves Land, a subsidiary of Hargreaves Services.

Bringing new activity to the site, where coal production ceased in 1998, has been a slow process. The Durham-headquartered firm drew up a masterplan in 2013 but two plots are under offer.

Detailed planning consent has been granted for a 22 mw energy from waste facility which, once completed, will provide occupiers with significant supplies of heat, power and steam.

Hargreaves Land has now announced the appointment of Ryden and JLL as marketing agents for the scheme.