Shapes closing marina showroom after just two years

Port Edgar facility to shut

Russell Aitken: ‘sad to see them go’

Furniture retailer Shapes is closing its showroom at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry in a blow to the redevelopment of the facility.

The unit, neighbouring Scott’s restaurant and Port Edgar watersports, will be vacated in March just weeks before the port expects to welcome hundreds of visitors to watch outdoor movies as part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Shapes relocated to the site in the shadow of the three Forth bridges just two years ago after nearly 20 years in the Sighthill area of Edinburgh.

The 6,000 sq ft showroom will close following the retirement of its owner Ali Black who had considered retirement at the time of the firm’s move out of the city.

The marina, which was established in 1978 by the former Lothian Regional Council, has been transformed since being taken over in 2014 by Port Edgar Holdings, which is run by husband-and-wife team Russell and Cara Aitken.

Marina views of the three bridges

It is now a year-round destination for boat owners, sailing enthusiasts and watersports activities. The addition of Scott’s Restaurant last year and the makeover of chandlery and shop Beacon has increased visitor numbers.

In November, the Edinburgh International Film Festival announced that it will present ‘Film Fest on the Forth’ at the marina next year. Taking place on 6 and 7 June, the event will feature a weekend of free open-air outdoor screenings in celebration of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

In May, the marina hosts its annual Open Weekend, which attracts more than 10,000 visitors from across central Scotland.

James Godfrey, a partner at letting agent Culverwell, said: “Port Edgar Marina has been transformed into a thriving destination in recent years, not just for sailing and watersports, but for shopping, eating and drinking. We are targeting complementary users.”

Russell Aitken, managing director of Port Edgar, said: “We’ve enjoyed having Shapes at the Marina and we wish Ali well in his retirement. While we’re sad to see them go we’re looking forward to seeing who recognises this opportunity and takes over the space.”

Established in 1974, the furniture business expanded from its original workshop in Edinburgh’s Old Town, before opening an antique auction department in 1993, and moving to Sighthill in 1998. One of its auction highlights was Jack Vettriano’s ‘Dance Me to the End of Love’ which sold for £346,000 in 2006.

Shapes moved to Port Edgar in November 2017 when Mr Black said he was “looking forward to moving to such an iconic setting” after selling the auction house in Sighthill for £1.25 million.