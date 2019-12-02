Scottish tech group 4icg appoints Harper Macleod

New legal team

Technology demand generation specialist 4icg Group has appointed a new legal team as the Scotland-based company gears up for the next stage of growth.

Headquartered in Glasgow and operating across more than 30 countries, 4icg works with many of the world’s biggest technology brands through its three subsidiary companies: Fierce Digital, Pursuit Marketing and Software Advisory Service. Together, they have created more than £1.6bn of sales pipeline for clients during the past 12 months.

With further significant expansion on the immediate horizon, 4icg has appointed independent Scottish firm Harper Macleod to lead on all of the group’s legal matters.

Harper Macleod offers a full range of commercial and personal services across Scotland, the UK and further afield. Its 400 people include specialists from all commercial legal disciplines, an important consideration for 4icg.

Group chairman, Brian Williamson said: “As a high-growth company, we need a legal firm that can handle everything we can throw at them. We have contracts with some of the biggest tech companies in the world, and as we continue to expand internationally, we believe Harper Macleod’s global connections will be of huge benefit.

“They also have the expertise to help us perfect the process of how we handle the large amounts of cash that our business generates. We need to re-invest in our operations to support our exponential growth, which means this cash needs to come in with minimum effort.”

Paula Skinner, a partner in the corporate team at Harper Macleod who will head up the firm’s work with 4icg, said: “We are delighted to be working with such an ambitious company as 4icg, which has enjoyed rapid growth over the past few years and which we believe is poised to move to the next level in terms of Scottish business success stories.

“Companies going through scale-up phases face specific challenges which require specialist knowledge and advisers who can add value beyond straight answers to purely legal questions.

“Our team has extensive experience of assisting businesses at every stage of their life-cycle, and have strong links with organisations and investors who have helped fuel similar successes.”

Brian added that franchising the 4icg business model is one possible route for future expansion, which is another area where Harper Macleod has the expertise to advise.

“They have a strong track record of working with high-growth companies,” he explained, “and if at some point in the future we decide that external funding is the best way to support our expansion plans, we will need that kind of entrepreneurial legal team behind us.”

The group employs a combined total of 150 people across the three businesses working with clients such as Google, Microsoft, Sage and Samsung.

