Scott to help boost Commsworld’s public sector offering

Technology

Network and telecoms firm Commsworld has appointed an experienced business development director to further expand its public sector client base.

Craig Scott, formerly regional director Scotland with MLL Telecom joins the team and brings over 20 years’ experience to his role as public sector business development director.

With almost a decade of working primarily in public sector sales for Updata Infrastructure and Boston Networks, he will be responsible for implementing and delivering a strategy to help the firm drive major growth in this area.

Mr Scott said: “There’s a great deal of untapped potential within Commsworld – it is a firm which is really up there competing with the major players across the UK in terms of its capability in delivering public sector contracts.”

Ricky Nicol, founder and CEO of Commsworld, said: “Bringing someone with Craig’s insight and expertise into the business is going to be hugely valuable for us all as we continue on this path of development in the public sector.”