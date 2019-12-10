Science and AI heavyweights join The Data Lab board

Science and technology

The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data science and artificial intelligence (AI), has strengthened its governance board with five strategic appointments.

The governance board, which monitors the Icentre’s progress and decides upon key areas for investment, will be joined by David Shaw, Zoe Webster, John Brodie, Dr Helen Brown and consultant Grant Smith.

The appointments come after The Data Lab announced its selection by the Scottish government to lead in co-ordinating a nationwide strategy which will drive the use of AI to improve the wellbeing of Scotland’s people, as well as unlocking a potential £13 billion in additional economic output.

The new members, who are now all in post, bring with them a wealth of experience in the public, private and third sectors and will play a significant role in shaping The Data Lab’s future strategy.

Mr Shaw, who is director of marketing and customer strategy at Tesco Bank, has over 20 years’ experience in financial services, digital disruption, strategy and operations. He currently also leads Tesco Bank’s digital proposition.

Ms Webster is Innovate UK’s director of AI and data economy. She works on developing cutting-edge AI and data research, and is an expert in identifying and supporting high-growth innovation potential in the UK.

Mr Brodie, the founder of data science company Aquila Insight, also joins the governance board with Dr Brown, who has almost 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, as well as Mr Smith, a data analytics consultant.

The Data Lab has also appointed new members to its two other advisory boards, the innovation advisory board and the skills advisory board, which recommend best practice, new innovations and shape strategy.

Gillian Docherty, CEO of The Data Lab, said: “Our goal is to fuel innovation through collaboration, something that is mirrored by the range and wealth of experience on our Governance Board, who are skilled in identifying key areas of growth to unlock Scotland’s potential as a thriving data science community.”