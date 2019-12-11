Robert Morris offers workshops on site of furniture plant

Business park

By a Daily Business reporter |

Robert Morris: ‘everything a business might need’

Entrepreneur Robert Morris has unveiled the next phase of his £32 million business park on the site of his former furniture factory in Glasgow.

Robert Morris which furnished leading hotels and some of the finest liners built on the River Clyde, sold its business brand four years ago and is now building the 30-acre Morris Park at Polmadie

The first 17 of 175 units provide small workspaces for artisan crafts, work zones and small factory and warehouse units.

A further 60 will be built over the next 14 months. After acquiring a three-acre neighbouring site from John Hillhouse Properties, the Morris Group currently has 52 tenants.

The Morris Park site will have a cafe, restaurant, bar, gym, creche, 100 CCTV cameras and 24-hour security.

The business park will cater for a wide range, from one-person operator from month to month, to larger-scale offices on 10-year leases.

Tenants will be offered a “dragalong” lease, which means that if they sign a lease for five or 10 years, they can move to larger or smaller units to suit their business needs without penalty.

Robert Morris said of the new development: “Our aim is to create a working environment that our tenants will be proud to be part of, with everything that a business and its staff might need within the Park, for example, a café, restaurant, bar, gym, showers, creche, car mechanic, car wash, parking, and all within a stone’s throw of the M74 motorway, with easy access to the city centre, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and the motorway network to the rest of Scotland.”

The furniture firm founded in 1904 halted production because of competition from China. The firm sold the bulk of the business to Lancashire-based Nathan Furniture.