Reactec strengthens board with double director hire

Technology





Joining the board: Alastair Hogg, left, and Iain Mackay

Industrial vibration monitoring firm Reactec has appointed Iain Mackay and Alastair Hogg as non-executive directors.

Mr Mackay is a seasoned business and technology leader who has led companies in a variety of sectors over the past 25 years from start-ups to FTSE 250 businesses including Kwik-Fit; All-hotels.com; Wolfson Microelectronics; and Intuitus.

He has also held many non-executive roles and is a non-executive director of Red61 and Pufferfish and strategic advisor to software businesses such as Topolytics and VisibleCapital. Mr Mackey is also chair of the hospitality-tech software business Criton.

Mr Hogg has 12 years of PLC executive director experience and more than three years of US corporate experience with global health and safety product businesses, Latchways and MSA Safety. He has a track record of developing and executing profitable revenue growth strategies both in the UK and internationally.

Roger Adcock, chairman at Reactec, said: “Iain and Alastair’s combined experience will be invaluable as Reactec seeks to expand internationally with our award-winning system which not only protects workers from the incurable HAVs condition but can also be used to inform operational efficiency improvement.”