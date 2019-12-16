Main Menu

Finance

RBS Scotland chairman Buchanan joins SFE board

| December 16, 2019

RBS chairman in Scotland Malcolm Buchanan has joined the board of Scottish Financial Enterprise board director, the representative body for the financial services industry

Mr Buchanan is also the bank’s managing director for corporate & commercial banking. He is the fifth addition to the board of SFE in 2019.

Philip Grant, SFE chairman, said: “Malcolm is one of the leading figures within Scotland’s financial services industry and it is a huge honour to have him join the SFE board of directors. His extensive experience will be of significant value to our expanding and increasingly diverse membership.”

Mr Buchanan said: “Our industry is core to the Scottish economy and SFE makes a positive impact on the outcomes and experience of our customers, clients and communities which we serve.”

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Sandeep-Sharma

EnerMech adds Sharma as CFO to executive team

EnerMech has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Sandeep Sharma as chief financialRead More

Maria-Nazarova-Doyle

Widows lures Nazarova-Doyle from Mercer

Scottish Widows has appointed Maria Nazarova-Doyle as head of pension investment propositions. She will joinRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.