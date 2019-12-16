RBS Scotland chairman Buchanan joins SFE board

Finance

RBS chairman in Scotland Malcolm Buchanan has joined the board of Scottish Financial Enterprise board director, the representative body for the financial services industry

Mr Buchanan is also the bank’s managing director for corporate & commercial banking. He is the fifth addition to the board of SFE in 2019.

Philip Grant, SFE chairman, said: “Malcolm is one of the leading figures within Scotland’s financial services industry and it is a huge honour to have him join the SFE board of directors. His extensive experience will be of significant value to our expanding and increasingly diverse membership.”

Mr Buchanan said: “Our industry is core to the Scottish economy and SFE makes a positive impact on the outcomes and experience of our customers, clients and communities which we serve.”