Port of Leith acquires repairs firm; Clyde Munro expands

Deals round-up

By a Daily Business reporter |

Port of Leith Housing Association has acquired TB Mackay Energy Services, a maintenance specialist which has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Association and will continue to trade under the TB Mackay name.

All TB Mackay staff, including its two directors, will continue in their roles.

Keith Anderson, chief executive, Port of Leith Housing Association, said: “Having worked closely and successfully with TB Mackay for a number of years, we’re confident that the company is an excellent fit with our vision and our values.

“In the meantime, it is business as usual for all customers of TB Mackay.”

Dental deal

Clyde Munro Partnership has acquired a Highland dental practice, taking its portfolio to 38.

M&S Dental Care serves the Fort William area and has become one of the largest in the Highlands, with eight surgeries, 10 dentists and one hygienist.

Along with its sister practice, M&S Dental Care in Glencoe, which was acquired in 2013, the two surgeries serve more than 20,000 patients.

Glasgow-headquartered Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015. witn an ambition is to become Scotland’s “local dentist”, operating an expanding network of family dentists across Scotland.