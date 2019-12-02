Pitreavie Group moves into the new year with director hire

An ambitious business plan

Pitreavie Group, a provider of packaging solutions with sites across Scotland and Worcester, has appointed Scott Alexander as group manufacturing director.

Mr Alexander brings with him a wealth of manufacturing experience from his 30 years’ within the packaging industry, having held senior roles within the corrugated box manufacturing sector.

His most recent role was as managing director of both The Boxshop and Boxes & Packaging where he was responsible for running the Glasgow and Dumbarton sites.

Mr Alexander said: “The Group has an ambitious business plan which is already well underway and the experience and dedication within the team is evident.”

Stephen Heslop, group managing director, said: “His knowledge and past involvement within the industry will be invaluable and his experience of dealing with growing businesses will also play a key part as we move into the New Year.”