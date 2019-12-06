‘Pioneering distillery’ raising £1m for experimental spirit

Seedrs campaign

Crowd plan: Nc’nean distillery

An organic whisky distillery, Nc’nean, has launched a £1 million crowdfunding campaign to support the growth of its Botanical Spirit, described as a mix between whisky and gin.

It is also using the investment platform Seedrs to raise funds to buy bottling equipment and support further portfolio expansion.

Nc’nean was founded by Annabel Thomas and Derek Lewis in 2013.

Ms Thomas grew up in Essex and she spent her childhood summers making the 12 hour journey to family holidays on the west coast of Scotland, north of the Nc’nean distillery on Islay. Her parents bought the land that the distillery is on more than 10 years ago.

Ms Thomas said: “We’re set to establish Nc’nean as a leader in experimental spirits and a pioneer in sustainable production.

“We’ve seen a real consumer demand for authentic and sustainable brands and we believe the Scotch category has yet to tap into a new audience base by attracting them with innovative products, which is where we’re looking to build further on our success to date.

“Our community both near and far is at the heart of everything we do, and I’m really excited that crowdfunding will allow that group to be part of our future success.”