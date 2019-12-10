Erris Resources takes option to acquire Perthshire gold field

Minerals deal

Erris Resources, the European focused mineral consulting and exploration company, is acquiring GreenOre Gold giving it the option to acquire 80% of the Loch Tay gold and associated base metals project in Perthshire.

The project comprises 237 square kilometres of highly prospective ground within the Grampian Gold Belt. It has two priority target areas, Ardtalnaig and Glen Almond, identified as having excellent gold potential.

Erris Resources has a portfolio of zinc and base metals projects in Ireland and gold projects in Scandinavia. Its CEO, Anton du Plessis, said: “We are delighted to have signed the Option Agreement with GreenOre to advance highly prospective gold targets in central Scotland.

“Land access agreements have already been signed, which allow work to proceed on the priority targets with the aim of advancing exploration to drill target definition in 2020.”