New faces bring ‘fresh perspective’ to Food & Drink board

New directors: Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, left, and Alison Milne

Scotland Food & Drink has appointed two industry figures – Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne and Alison Milne – to its board.

They will help steer the direction of the membership organisation and shape its ongoing collaborative partnership with the Scottish Government which is driving growth in the sector and forging Scotland’s global reputation as a land of food and drink.

Ms Bruce-Gardyne is a pioneer in specialist, gluten-free foods. She founded the gluten free bakery brand, Genius Foods and was elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2017 where she sits on the enterprise fellowship panel.

Ms Milne brings a wealth of experience in the agriculture and wider food and drink supply chain. She is a partner in A Milne & Son family farming business, which has recently launched a malting venture, Crafty Maltsters.

In June 2017, Ms Milne was appointed as co-chairman of the National Council of Rural Advisers, commissioned by the Scottish Government to provide recommendations on how to secure a vibrant, sustainable and profitable rural economy.

She is also a member of the Scottish Government’s Future of Food and Farming Group and a member of the Brewing Industry Leadership Group. She is the former membership director of NFU Scotland.

Dennis Overton, chairman of the Scotland Food & Drink board, said: “As we face into a climate emergency, Scotland has great potential to be a world leader in responsible and sustainable food and drink production. Our sector can deliver huge benefits to consumers and communities within our shores and globally.

“Lucinda and Alison’s experience and knowledge of both public and private sectors further strengthens our diverse board and I’m delighted to welcome two inspiring and talented new faces to the organisation. Their fresh perspective and experience will be an enormous asset to us.”

Ms Bruce-Gardyne and Ms Milne will join the other 10 members of the board in January. They are appointed for an initial term of three years. They fill vacancies created by the retirement of Gareth Baird and Geoff Bruce as directors earlier this year.