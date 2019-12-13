New deal for Gerrard as he builds ‘something special’

Contract extended to 2024

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has seen his progress at Ibrox rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

The 39-year-old’s new deal takes him up to 2024.

His appointment in 2018 with Gary McAllister as his No. 2 was a brave move by the board with the former Liverpool captain moving into management for the first time.

However, it has proved a shrewd move by the club with Gerrard transforming Rangers’ fortunes.

They have made the group stages of the Europa League in consecutive seasons and last night qualified for the knockout stages after a 1-1 draw at home to Young Boys.

“I’m delighted to be extending my stay at this fantastic football club,” said Gerrard.

“When Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club.

“I’d like to thank the board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last.”

Gerrard has also managed to close the gap on Celtic during his time in charge.

Rangers sit just two points adrift of the eight-in-a-row Premiership champions and were unlucky to lose the League Cup Final to the Parkhead side on Sunday.

“From the moment I met Steven, I could tell that he was the right man to help us to drive this club forward on the pitch,” said outgoing chairman Dave King.

“He has an elite mentality and that is exactly what I was looking for.

“He is relentless in his desire to bring success to our club and we are delighted that he has signed this new contract, which shows his commitment to Rangers.”