Murphy Wealth adds Lewis as financial planner

Ambitious targets

After several months of rapid expansion, Murphy Wealth has announced the appointment of a financial planner.

Simon Lewis has joined the Glasgow-based firm from Barclays Wealth, where he was a private banker for the previous nine years. Before that, he spent six years as an investment advisor with Speirs & Jeffrey.

His appointment brings the team at family-owned Murphy Wealth to 13, a significant increase in headcount since the start of 2019. This follows last year’s move into larger offices in St Vincent Street.

The firm is led by Adrian Murphy, the son of founder Brian Murphy. He said: “Bringing Simon on board is a further step in Murphy Wealth’s development. We have set ambitious targets.”

Mr Lewis said: “Being able to spend time with clients to understand what they are looking for and helping them navigate through the complex world of financial planning is hugely rewarding, and I look forward to doing this with the team at Murphy Wealth.”