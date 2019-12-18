Matheson terminates Abellio’s ScotRail franchise

Public bid expected

New electric trains have been introduced

Abellio’s contract to run the ScotRail franchise will end early in March 2022, it was announced today.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs that the service may revert to the public sector following failures by the Dutch state owned company to meet targets.

The Scottish government is exercising a break clause allowing for the contract to be terminated three years early.

Mr Matheson, addressing the Scottish Parliament, said he wanted to “get rid of franchising”.

Opposition MSPs have been calling for an end to the ScotRail franchise with Labour insisting the network is taken into full public ownership.

Labour MSP Colin Smyth said passengers were being let down and his party’s vision was to put the travelling public first, not profits or private companies.

Abellio has insisted “significant progress” has been achieve since it took over the franchise.

However, earlier this year it was forced to agree an improvement plan following being served a remedial notice after major problems on the network.

Mr Matheson said more than £8bn has been spent since 2007 on rail and a further £5bn between 2019 and 2024. This will improve capacity and reliability, he stated.

