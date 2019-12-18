Main Menu

Building momentum

Mackay rings success bell to mark Emtec’s office launch

| December 18, 2019

Bellringer: Derek Mackay at the opening of Emtec’s new office (pic: Terry Murden)

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay marked the opening of building services company Emtec’s new office in Edinburgh by ringing its “success bell”.

Every one of the firm’s seven offices across the UK has a bell which is rung to celebrate an achievement.

Iain Hetherington, Scotland regional director, explained: “It could be for winning a contract, completing a contract or an employee doing something beyond their normal duties.

“After the bell is rung we send an email to everyone across the company. It’s just a way of recognising good work and it’s good for morale.”

The company, which provides electrical and mechanical services, has relocated to its new base at Ratho having outgrown offices in nearby Newbridge.

It is in its 17th year of trading and has a turnover of £75 million.

Enterprise No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

TALGO's AVRIL UK

Talgo train factory on track after winning planning consent

High speed trains destined for Scots factory A plan to build a 1,000-jobs train-building factoryRead More

Tomas Carruthers at parliament

Scottish Stock Exchange ‘facing eviction over unpaid rent’

Tomas Carruthers has insisted the project is on course (pic: Terry Murden) Scotland’s proposed newRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.