Mackay rings success bell to mark Emtec’s office launch

Building momentum

Bellringer: Derek Mackay at the opening of Emtec’s new office (pic: Terry Murden)

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay marked the opening of building services company Emtec’s new office in Edinburgh by ringing its “success bell”.

Every one of the firm’s seven offices across the UK has a bell which is rung to celebrate an achievement.

Iain Hetherington, Scotland regional director, explained: “It could be for winning a contract, completing a contract or an employee doing something beyond their normal duties.

“After the bell is rung we send an email to everyone across the company. It’s just a way of recognising good work and it’s good for morale.”

The company, which provides electrical and mechanical services, has relocated to its new base at Ratho having outgrown offices in nearby Newbridge.

It is in its 17th year of trading and has a turnover of £75 million.