Suppor for Ferguson Marine

Mackay commits funds to complete CalMac ferries

| December 18, 2019
Ferguson-Marine-and-ferry

Yard awaits re-start of work on ferries

Ferguson Marine will be offered the funding needed to allow a contract for two ferries to be completed.

But the cost of finishing the vessels will double to £200m and will be delivered up to three years late.

The yard at Port Glasgow on the Clyde was taken into state ownership after the business went into administration and today Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said he was “not willing to walk away” from safeguarding jobs.

A report was handed to Mr Mackay on 13 December detailing the failures of the previous management, including quality control.

He said measures would be taken to ensure the mistakes of the past will not be repeated.

Since the government took control “signficant progress has been made”, he told MSPs.

