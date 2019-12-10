KPMG launches first ‘audit only’ apprenticeships

Changing skills

Hugh Harvie: ‘new skills are changing how we work‘

KPMG has launched its first “audit only” apprenticeship designed specifically for the next generation of auditors.

Advances in new technology such as AI, blockchain and predictive analytics are fundamentally changing how the firm works and the sort of skills it is seeking, according to head of audit in Scotland, Hugh Harvie.

Places on the five year programme will offer apprentices the chance to work towards a CA qualification – accrediting them as an auditor upon completion.

The launch follows a successful pilot which has been running over the last twelve months and has seen 70 apprentices join the firm across the UK.

The new programme follows heightened investment in the firm’s audit practice with the addition of 1,000 experienced auditors and 1,000 graduates in 2019; the single biggest recruitment drive KPMG’s audit practice has ever seen.

Commenting on the new programme, Mr Harvie said: “Strong numeracy is still hugely important; but we also look beyond academic achievement alone and focus on potential.”