KPMG backs Aberdeen with Marischal Square relocation

Boost for city

Marischal Square: helping with Aberdeen’s revival

KPMG is relocating to the Marischal Square development in Aberdeen which will become home to 140 auditors and advisers.

The firm intends to move from its current base in Albyn Place to the new city centre location in the Spring.

Final designs and planning are current under way for the offices on the fourth floor of the recently-completed building.

The relocation has been designed to create greater flexibility, bringing teams together for the first time in one open-plan, collaborative space. Plans are also underway to enable clients to make the most of the central location, with event, breakout and shared working spaces.

Martin Findlay, KPMG’s senior partner in Aberdeen, said: “We’ve called Albyn Place home for 25 years, and have some great memories here, but we’re incredibly excited about our next move.

“KPMG has been part of the fabric of Aberdeen since the nineteenth century, so we felt it was only fitting to make our next base a development which truly reflects the city’s optimistic future.

“For the first time, our various teams in Aberdeen will be able to work together in one dedicated floor, allowing far greater collaboration and flexibility. Our big focus will be on technology and innovation, developing a space that empowers our people and our clients to work together in the heart of the Granite City.”

Stephen Turner, regional director, Scotland, at Muse Developments, said: “We are proud that KMPG has chosen 1 Marischal Square for the next phase of its progression here in Aberdeen. Its presence proves that if the right property is available, world-class organisations will commit to a city centre location and the firm will further enhance the business credentials of the area.”

Mr Turner said talks are continuing with organisations interested in taking space in the building.

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing, said: “KPMG’s arrival means another high-calibre firm and its staff are now located in the city centre, which was a main aim of the Marischal Square project.

“This area of city centre has been revitalised and I am confident it will continue to go from strength to strength. More and more people are attracted to the thriving eastern end of Union Street, which in turn is contributing to the wider economy of the north east.”