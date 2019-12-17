Kilmarnock axe Alessio after just 22 games in charge

Rumours of dressing room unrest

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Gamble: Alessio (pic: SNS Group)

The Scottish Premiership has claimed its latest managerial victim with Kilmarnock’s sacking of Angelo Alessio.

The 54-year-old Italian had been in charge for just 22 games after succeeding Steve Clarke on a three-year contract in the summer.

Alessio joins Craig Levein and Paul Heckingbottom to be shown the door this season.

Kilmarnock are fifth in the table but have been on a poor run of results, winning just one of their last eight games.

The appointment of Alessio had been a gamble by the Rugby Park board.

Although he was a former assistant to Antonio Conte at Chelsea, Juventus and Italy, the Killie job was his first managerial role in more than a decade.

There had been rumours of dressing room unrest following the embarrassing loss to Welsh part-timers Connah’s Quay Nomads at the start of the season.

Although played down at the time, Alessio’s dismissal just six months into his tenure – and after being voted Ladrokes Premiership manager of the month for October – suggests all was not well behind the scenes.

A brief statement from the Ayrshire club said: “The Kilmarnock Football Club Limited can today announce that Angelo Alessio has been relieved of his position as manager.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Angelo for his efforts during his time with Kilmarnock and we wish him every success for the future.

“Alex Dyer will take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis. We will provide a further update for supporters in due course.”

Alessio’s last game in charge was the weekend defeat to Ross County in Dingwall.