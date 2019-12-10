Justice body takes new lease in revamped Renfield St offices

City letting

A distinctive property in the heart of Glasgow has marked a major makeover with a new lease for the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Topland’s 17 Renfield Street has secured the Commission on a 13-year lease on the fourth floor.

Knight Frank and Savills represented Topland on the deal, while Andrew Reilly Associates represented the Commission.

Since acquiring the centrally located listed building last year, Topland has undertaken a significant re-brand, including re-modelling the entrance, common areas and delivering refurbishment of the vacant suites.

The Commission’s move has opened up the building’s fifth floor. The space will now undergo refurbishment.

Steve Pope, group director of property and asset management at Topland, said: “17 Renfield Street is a well-known building in the heart of Glasgow city centre – we have invested to re-position the building in the market. This letting is further proof that our strategy is working, and we look forward to delivering the 5th floor to the same standard in January 2020.”

Sarah Hagen, associate at Knight Frank, added: “Topland has been very hands-on with 17 Renfield Street, taking a proactive approach to enhancing the property’s offering to current and potential occupiers.

“Increasingly, securing The Scottish Criminal Case Review Commission on a 13-year lease is testament to the improved quality of space offered.”

Colin McGhee, associate director at Savills, added: “17 Renfield Street offers quality open plan office accommodation at a competitive rent within the heart of the city centre. We look forward to offering the fifth floor to the market early in the New Year.”