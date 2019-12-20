Main Menu

£50m turnover expected

Johnston Carmichael targets audit growth in Glasgow expansion

| December 20, 2019
Andrew Walker, Andrew Shepherd, Sandy Manson: Johnston Carmichael

Andrew Walker with retired chairman Andrew Shepherd and former CEO Sandy Manson

Johnston Carmichael, the accountancy and business advisory firm, is expanding in Glasgow as it prepares to unveil an 8% rise in revenue last year.

New chief executive Andrew Walker, who succeeded Sandy Manson in the summer, is anticipating income to hit almost £50m. He said the practice is looking at more targeted opportunities in areas such as auditing.

The firm revealed earlier this month that revenue from its audit and assurance is up by a fifth in the first four months of its financial year, compared to the same period in 2018.

The team added £400,000 in new business with Glasgow and Aberdeen showing increases of 52% and 28% respectively.

The Edinburgh office is also on track to have doubled its audit and assurance fee income over the last four financial years.

Mr Walker said the expansion will bring new jobs to the sector.

