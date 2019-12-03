Jennings joins board of Homes for Scotland

Role for housing veteran

Home from home: Richard Jennings

Richard Jennings has been appointed a director of Homes for Scotland, joining the board of the trade lobby group with immediate effect.

Mr Jennings is managing director of Castle Rock Edinvar Housing Association, part of Places for People, and brings strong public and private sector experience to the role.

Previously he was the head of housing and planning at East Lothian Council and has worked for two of the Big Four accounting firms.

He said: “I bring the benefit of broad experience gained in both the public and private sectors, and recognise the requirement for a whole system approach to build homes and create places that work for everyone.

“Strong partnership working is key to achieving the all-tenure developments that are at the heart of the strong communities we are focused on at Castle Rock Edinvar.

“As an HFS board member, I look forward to taking a sleeves up approach to tackle issues arising from the planning system to sustainability, skills and infrastructure which can affect people’s access to quality housing.”

HFS chief executive Nicola Barclay said Mr Jennings joins at a pivotal time for HFS and the sector in general.

“Richard’s knowledge, insight and support, alongside that of his peers, will be hugely beneficial as we seek to unify all those with an interest in increasing housing supply around our primary purpose: to deliver more homes for Scotland,” she said.