Innis & Gunn ready to reveal brewery location as fund hits £2m

Crowdfund milestone

Image of the new brewery

Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn is well on the way to building the largest major brewery in Edinburgh for more than 150 years as it’s ‘Beer Money’ crowd fund sails past the crucial £2m mark.

The appeal, which has a target of £3m, has attracted support so far from more than 1,200 investors through the Seedrs platform.

The location of the brewery is a closely-guarded secret but will be revealed soon. It will bring all production and packaging in house, simplifying the current outsourced model and reducing costs, while simultaneously reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

It will also create around 30 jobs and give Innis & Gunn the opportunity to offer brewing services to others for the first time, with doors set to open in 2021.

The brewery is projected to cost around £20m, with a £15m loan also being progressed, subject to due diligence.

Dougal Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn said: “Huge thanks to our investor community for helping us reach this crucial stage in our Beer Money crowd fund campaign.

“Our ambition to put Edinburgh back on the brewing map is now well advanced, and we have our amazing investors to thank for that. We’re also delighted that discussions are progressing with our preferred lender for the loan to build the main brewery structure.

“There’s never been a better time to join us, and having your name on the biggest brewery Edinburgh has seen for over 150 years is an opportunity that’s just too good to miss. So, if you want to be part of brewing history, head over to the Seedrs site where you can invest from as little as £20.”

In the three years since its last crowdfund Innis & Gunn has grown to produce almost 21 million pints and has increased turnover to more than £25m.

Growth has accelerated through the launch of its Lager Beer which in 2018 grew by nearly 40%. Innis & Gunn Lager accounts for 3 of every 4 craft lagers sold in Scottish supermarkets. Innis & Gunn is also the number 8 take home alcohol brand in Scotland.

The brewer’s flagship beer Original represents around a quarter of our volume but around one third of turnover, thanks to its premium position and international footprint.

It is Innis & Gunn’s lead international beer and has found acclaim and success in a great many export markets.

The brewer also successfully relaunched its pubs as Brewery Taprooms this year with takings up 30%. The Taproom concept will be rolled out across the UK with two new sites each year for the next three years.