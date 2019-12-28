Injury forces Murray to miss return to Australian Open

Tennis

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Missing out: Andy Murray will not make it to Melbourne

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open because of a pelvic injury sustained at the end of the season.

Despite training for the past week he has decided not to travel to Australia because the injury “hasn’t cleared up as quickly as hoped,” according to his press agent Matt Gentry.

Murray has been a five-time losing finalist in the Melbourne tournament which starts on 20 January. He was also scheduled to play in the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia at the end of this week.

Pulling out of the Open will be a setback to Murray’s recovery after returning from a career-threatening hip injury=.

The 2019 Australian Open was his last Grand Slam appearance but he left in tears and hinted that was facing retirement.

Five months after an operation, the former world No. 1 returned to win the men’s doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships at London’s Queen’s Club.

He skipped the US Open but finished his season on the men’s ATP Tour on a high, beating former US Open and French Open winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland to win the European Open in Antwerp at the end of October.

However, he suffered a bruise to his pelvis during a Davis Cup match in November.