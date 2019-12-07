HRC brings in Brown to boost healthcare and hospitality

Recruitment

HRC Recruitment has appointed industry stalwart Matt Brown to spearhead the firm’s expansion into the healthcare and hospitality markets.

Matt joins the independent recruitment consultancy from ASA Recruitment, where he spent 16 years in a variety of roles – latterly as regional director with a particular focus on the healthcare and hospitality industries.

A trained chef who has spent time cooking in Italy and London, Matt has two decades’ experience in recruitment. He is an advisory board member of the Catering in Scotland (CIS) Awards and will cover Scotland from HRC’s Glasgow headquarters.

Matt’s appointment marks the first time HRC Recruitment has offered recruitment services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors.

He said: “It felt like the right time for a new challenge and I was aware of HRC – it’s a successful business, with a strong brand and culture. There’s a lot of crossover between healthcare and hospitality – they run very closely together and the demand for quality staff has seldom been higher. I look forward to building a business and team within HRC in the years to come.”

Hilary Roberts, chief executive of HRC Recruitment, said: “Matt’s appointment is a real coup for us – he is one of the best-known faces in his markets. Our strategy continues to be about diversifying the business, in terms of geography, the services we can offer, and the sectors in which we work to grow the overall business.”