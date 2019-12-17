Housebuilders call for clarity on government funding

Situation remains fragile

Nicola Barclay: ‘fragility still exists’ (pic: Terry Murden)

A homes lobby group leader has demanded the Scottish Government clarifies its funding plans for the country’s housing needs.

An 18% rise in the number of homes completed has been welcomed by Homes for Scotland.

But chief executive Nicola Barry says both social and private housing sectors need clarity on support schemes if the momentum is to be maintained.

Ms Barclay said: “Today’s figures are very encouraging, but a deeper delve into the statistics reveals a 5% drop in completions between Q1 and Q2 2019, demonstrating the fragility that still exists across the housing market.

“This is currently being compounded by a lack of clarity over the Scottish Government’s future funding intentions for those building much needed new homes for both social rent and owner occupation.

“Whilst the delay to the UK budget has constrained the Scottish Government, it is nonetheless imperative that confirmation be provided as soon as possible if the housing growth we have seen is to continue.”

Ms Barclay said both buyers and builders north of the border should not be disadvantaged in relation to the Help to Buy scheme, which is due to end in Scotland two years earlier than in England.

She said it is also critical that Registered Social Landlord members receive certainty on grant funding levels post-2021.

“This will enable builders across the housing spectrum to plan their investment programmes accordingly to deliver more homes for Scotland.”