Houghton expands into vacant space at CA Parsons Works

Michael Mitten, CEO of Houghton International and Darren Davidson, Managing Director of Siemens Power Generation

Electro mechanical engineering specialist Houghton International has announced plans to further expand its capacity by investing in an additional 44,000 sq. ft of operational space at the CA Parsons Works in Heaton, Newcastle.

The extra space will be used initially to house its growing pump repair services and improve its overall dynamic testing capabilities to satisfy an increased demand in this market.

The building is conveniently located adjacent to Houghton International’s large machine repair shop. As this area has been the home of industrial engineering in the North East of England for more than 100 years, now owned by Siemens Power Generations Service, the expansion presents an “excellent opportunity”. The ongoing collaboration between two complementary companies to reinvest in the currently vacant facility will build upon a strong heritage going forward.

Michael Mitten, CEO of Houghton International, commented: “As the business continues to grow, we continue to invest in our people and our facilities to ensure we can service our customers’ needs both now and in the future. We now have 110,000 sq. of operational space across the business from which to deliver our range of electro mechanical support services.

“Since its launch in February 2018, our enhanced Pump Services offer has exceeded all expectations and as such requires more space to enable it to continue to thrive. Allied to ongoing growth in other sectors, which has resulted in an increase in people of 50% in the last three years taking us over 150 employees, now is the right time to invest in additional capacity.

“The recently empty units at the Siemens Power Generation Services facility are a perfect fit for our business. The space represents a fantastic opportunity for us to optimise our operational footprint and significantly improve our testing capabilities for both large motors and pumps.

“We are looking forward to moving in and to working alongside the team at Siemens in the future as we continue to expand the business.”

Darren Davidson, managing director of Siemens Power Generation, added: “It is excellent that we have found an opportunity with Houghton International to utilise our unused space on the site with a North East based business. We look forward to working with Houghton International further in the future.”

Founded in 1984, Houghton International is approaching its 35th year in business. The company has grown from serving just one customer to more than 200 internationally from its base in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Operating across a range of sectors including power generation, oil and gas, rail, and industrial and manufacturing, the company provides repair, maintenance and life extension services for a range of electric and mechanical rotating machines regionally, nationally and internationally.

