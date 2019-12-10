Home ready to open after overcoming battle over name

60 care jobs created

Title deed: the new care home has settled on a name

A care home in Inverness will create 60 jobs in nursing and ancillary services after negotiating a battle over its name.

The 88-bed Castlehill Care Home is ready to open following a 13-week construction programme by Glasgow-based Simply UK.

Plans to call it Culloden House, later amended to Castlehill House, raised objections from neighbouring properties with similar names and from those who said the Culloden name should not be appropriated as a business brand. Simply UK agreed to a further change to Castlehill Care Home.

The development, which has views over the Kessock River and Beauly Firth, secured a £7.2m development loan from alternative finance group, Assetz Capital. It includes hair salons, a bar, and a secluded courtyard.

The construction created almost 100 jobs through contractors and site workers.

John Hewitt, regional director of Assetz Capital’s UK North team, said: “We are proud to have supported the team on this ambitious project, and we are looking forward to seeing the home get up and running.”

Christopher O’Brien, director at Simply UK, said: “Assetz Capital’s expertise in the sector made them a natural fit as a funding partner for us, which has proven successful on three deals so far. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”