Harper Macleod appointed to advise five councils

| December 30, 2019
Lorne Crerar: ‘strengthening our relationships’

Law firm Harper Macleod has been appointed to the panel of legal advisers for five local authorities following a recent competitive tender.

The firm will provide support to the in-house legal teams for Edinburgh, Stirling, West Lothian, East Lothian and Midlothian councils after being appointed on four Lots of the Legal Services Framework, covering commercial advice, property and planning, litigation, and employment law.

Harper Macleod is currently acting for 24 of the country’s 32 local authorities.

Professor Lorne Crerar, chairman, said: “Our team is looking forward to extending the works it does with The City of Edinburgh Council and associated councils under the Framework.

“We are a trusted adviser to local authorities across the country and look forward to strengthening our relationships with these five councils over the next few years.” 

The contract will run for initial two years with the option of a two-year extension, and the overall Framework is worth an estimated total value of £12 million over its lifetime.

