Hardies boosts presence in west with Allen & Hanel deal

Search for new office

Deal: Graeme Davidson and Murray Warner

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants, one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, has acquired Glasgow-based rival Allan & Hanel.

The deal marks the latest stage in Hardies’ strategy to expand its operations throughout the west of Scotland and comes 15 months after it acquired Glasgow-based construction cost consultants Binnie-McKenzie Partnership. The expanded firm is now actively seeking larger premises in the city.

The acquisitions have added £1 million to Hardies’ turnover, which is now approaching £7m, and take it from employing no quantity surveyors in the west of Scotland 15 months ago to a team of 10. This makes it the company’s largest team of quantity surveyors in Scotland and taking its Glasgow headcount to some 20 surveyors.

Murray Warner, partner at Hardies, said: “Following our merger with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors three years ago, we have been able to pursue our growth strategy throughout the west of Scotland.

“We have 10 offices across Scotland and, as part of our growth strategy, recognised a need for local quantity surveying expertise in Glasgow to complement our local Building Surveying team.

“There are many synergies between Hardies and Allan & Hanel and this deal will enable us to benefit from two different client streams.”

Graeme Davidson, director at Allan & Hanel, said the deal will lead to more bids for more public work and frameworks and expands the range of projects the firm can undertake.

Founding director David Allan who will retire, said: “I am confident that joining forces with a like-minded progressive firm like Hardies represents a very positive opportunity for Graeme and the other members of our hard working and talented team, and while I will no longer be directly involved, I wish them every possible success.”

Under the terms of the deal, former Allan & Hanel staff will become Hardies employees. The acquisition means that,